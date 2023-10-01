Former Sekiwake Okinoumi Wrestles Final Bout in Oki Classical Sumo Style

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former sekiwake Okinoumi is showered with salt at his last bout in the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Saturday.

A ceremonial sumo bout to commemorate the retirement of former sekiwake Okinoumi and his succession of the name of toshiyori stablemaster Kimigahama was held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Saturday.

Okinoumi retired from competition in January

The bout was held in the form of Oki classical sumo, which is from his hometown Okinoshima, Shimane Prefecture, and involves spectators tossing large amounts of salt on a wrestler as a form of encouragement. The former sekiwake smiled as he was showered with salt.

“I was glad that the spectators were acquainted with and excited about the culture of Okinoshima and classical sumo,” he said.

Now stablemaster Kimigahama, he has been coaching younger wrestlers. “I hope that the number of wrestlers from Okinoshima will increase and that everyone will support us,” he said