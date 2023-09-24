Home>SPORTS>SUMO
Takakeisho Captures 4th Emperor’s Cup at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:50 JST, September 24, 2023

Ozeki Takakeisho claims his fourth Emperor’s Cup at Sunday’s final day of action at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

