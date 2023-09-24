- SUMO
Takakeisho Captures 4th Emperor’s Cup at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament
17:50 JST, September 24, 2023
Ozeki Takakeisho claims his fourth Emperor’s Cup at Sunday’s final day of action at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.
