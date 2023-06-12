- SUMO
Sumo Yokozuna Terunofuji Holds Wedding Reception in Tokyo 2 Years After Ceremony
17:52 JST, June 12, 2023
Yokozuna Terunofuji, 31, held his wedding reception at a Tokyo hotel on Sunday. Around 800 guests were in attendance.
Terunofuji married his 29-year-old wife in February 2018 and had the wedding ceremony in February 2021. Their son was born in autumn of last year.
“I had been unable to hold a wedding reception because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I feel really glad I could celebrate this day,” Terunofuji said with a smile.
Terunofuji won this year’s Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in May, his first time winning a championship in a year after taking some time away.
“It is my greatest source of emotional support,” Terunofuji said about his wife’s support. “I have to keeping working hard.”
