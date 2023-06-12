Sumo Yokozuna Terunofuji Holds Wedding Reception in Tokyo 2 Years After Ceremony

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yokozuna Terunofuji, left, and his wife hold their wedding reception at a hotel in Tokyo on Sunday.

Yokozuna Terunofuji, 31, held his wedding reception at a Tokyo hotel on Sunday. Around 800 guests were in attendance.

Terunofuji married his 29-year-old wife in February 2018 and had the wedding ceremony in February 2021. Their son was born in autumn of last year.

“I had been unable to hold a wedding reception because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I feel really glad I could celebrate this day,” Terunofuji said with a smile.

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Terunofuji, left, and his wife enter the hall of their wedding reception with their son.

Terunofuji won this year’s Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in May, his first time winning a championship in a year after taking some time away.

“It is my greatest source of emotional support,” Terunofuji said about his wife’s support. “I have to keeping working hard.”