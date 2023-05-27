Home>SPORTS>SUMO
  • SUMO

Yokozuna Terunofuji Won the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yokozuna Terunofuji, left, forces out sekiwake Kiribayama on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:09 JST, May 27, 2023

Yokozuna Terunofuji won the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, marking his 8th victory.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING