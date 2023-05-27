- SUMO
Yokozuna Terunofuji Won the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament
18:09 JST, May 27, 2023
Yokozuna Terunofuji won the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, marking his 8th victory.
