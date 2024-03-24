FIFA Cancels Japan vs. N. Korea World Cup Qualifier
17:19 JST, March 24, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—FIFA has announced that a planned World Cup qualifier between Japan and North Korea will not take place, after North Korea withdrew its intention to host the match in Pyongyang.
The fourth match in the second Asian qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup was scheduled for March 26. It will not be rescheduled, according to the international governing body for soccer.
The outcome of the cancellation will be discussed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.
On Thursday, Japan beat North Korea 1-0 in a match in Tokyo to lead Group B in the qualifying round.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Gets Married, He Says on His Official Instagram Account (Update 2)
-
Shohei Ohtani Says Wife Is ‘Ordinary Japanese Woman’; Couple Met 3 Years Ago, Got Engaged Last Year (UPDATE 1)
-
Japanese Runner Nishiyama Finishes 9th Place in Tokyo Marathon; Osako Secures Place in Paris Games
-
Inka Wada Wins Bronze in Women’s Parallel Slalom Snowboarding; 15-year-old’s 2nd Bronze at Winter Deaflympics
-
The Sumo Scene / New Ozeki Kotonowaka to Retain Name for 1 Tourney to Honor Father
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- “Shunto” Pay Hike Demands Top 5% for 1st Time in 30 Yrs
- Japan Logs ¥438 Billion Current Account Surplus in January