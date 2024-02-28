- Soccer
Japan Winger Kaoru Mitoma Could Miss Rest of Season for Brighton Because of Back Injury
10:24 JST, February 28, 2024
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma is expected to miss the rest of the season for English club Brighton because of a back injury.
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said Tuesday that Mitoma was set to be out for two or three months.
“Finished (for) the season,” said De Zerbi, who was speaking ahead of Brighton’s FA Cup match at Wolverhampton on Wednesday.
Brighton has been drawn to play Roma in the Europa League’s round of 16 and is in seventh place in the Premier League as the team bids to qualify for European competition for a second straight season.
Mitoma has recently returned from playing in the Asian Cup and has also missed a chunk of the season because of an ankle injury.
“It’s a bad, bad situation,” De Zerbi said.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo: Former Ozeki Tochinoshin Retires with Ceremonial Snip of His Top-knot
-
Kotonowaka Takes on First Duty as Ozeki in Setsubun Ceremony; Event Took Place at Tsubaki Shrine in Mie Prefecture
-
Ex-yokozuna Hakuho to Face Demotion in JSA over Violence by Stable’s Wrestler
-
Criminal Complaints Filed by Japan Soccer Player Junya Ito, 2 Women
-
Kiyoto Hirabayashi of Kokugakuin University Wins Osaka Marathon V; Does Not Break Qualifying Time for Paris Olympics
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager