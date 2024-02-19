Japan Soccer Player Ito Sues Women over Sexual Assault Claim

Reuters file photo

Junya Ito in action with Vietnam’s Bui Hoang Viet Anh during AFC Asian Cup Group D Japan v Vietnam at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Jan. 14.

OSAKA, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press) — Japanese international soccer player Junya Ito and his personal trainer sued two women Monday for damages of about ¥202 million, accusing them of filing a false complaint that they were sexually assaulted by him.

In the lawsuit filed with Osaka District Court, Ito’s side said that the women had filed the false complaint with local police to get criminal penalties against the soccer player and the personal trainer. Ito’s side said they have suffered damages as a result, including losing sponsors.

A Japanese tabloid has reported that the women were sexually assaulted by Ito at a hotel in Osaka, western Japan, after they dined together in June 2023.

Ito’s side has also filed a letter of complaint with the police, saying that the women’s complaint had been false.

Ito plays for French club Stade de Reims.