Criminal Complaints Filed by Japan Soccer Player Junya Ito, 2 Women

Junya Ito in action with Vietnam’s Bui Hoang Viet Anh during AFC Asian Cup Group D Japan v Vietnam at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Jan. 14.

Osaka, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press) — Two women have filed a criminal complaint with the Osaka police department, alleging that they were sexually assaulted by Japanese soccer player Junya Ito, it was learned on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ito, a member of the Japanese national soccer team, filed a complaint of false allegations by the two women with the same police department on the day.

A Japanese tabloid has reported the alleged sexual assault, which is said to have occurred at a hotel in the western Japan city of Osaka after Ito and the two women dined together in June 2023.

On Thursday, the Japan Football Association announced that Ito, who plays for French club Stade de Reims, will leave the Japanese national team, which is currently competing in the Asian Cup in Qatar.

The association said that the decision was made in consideration of Ito’s physical and mental conditions.