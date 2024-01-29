Australia Beats Indonesia 4-0 to Advance to Asian Cup Quarterfinals

AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Australia advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup with a 4-0 win against Indonesia on Sunday.

Two goals in the first half put the 2015 continental champions in control of the round-of-16 match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium with Martin Boyle’s header adding to an early own-goal from Elkan Baggott.

Late strikes from Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar ended any hopes that Indonesia, playing its first game at the knockout stage, may have had of getting back into the match.

“We knew they would come out here with nothing to lose today, we knew they would come and fight and run,” said Australian forward Jackson Irvine, who had a hand in two goals. “In the first half they caused us some problems with their energy and intensity but our experience and professionalism shone through in the second half and I think we had too much for them on the day.”

The Socceroos were 2-0 ahead at the break despite having just one attempt on target. The opener came in the 12 minute as Irvine’s cross from the right took a deflection off defender Baggott, who plays for Ipswich in England’s second tier, into the net.

Indonesia had chances, coming close after just six minutes but Rafael Struick fired over from close range. With halftime looming, Yakob Sayuri fired wide while unmarked on the left side of the area.

There was still time for Australia to extend its lead on the stroke of halftime. Gethin Jones swept in a curling low cross from the right and Boyle’s diving header at the far post extended the lead.

Australia took greater control in the second half and, as Indonesia tired, Goodwin headed home a rebound after Ernando Ari had saved Irvine’s header in the 89th minute. Goodwin then provided the cross for Leicester defender Souttar to head in his 11th international goal from close range.

“I am very proud of my team,” said Indonesia captain Jordi Amat. “We knew from the start it would be a tough game. They were more clinical in the first half. We had our chances but couldn’t score. We need to work and come back stronger.”

Australia will face the winner of Tuesday’s tie between South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

TAJIKISTAN WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT

Tajikistan beat United Arab Emirates 5-3 in a penalty shootout after their last-16 clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan ended 1-1 after extra time.

Vahdat Khanonov put Tajikistan, which was making its first knockout stage appearance, ahead after 30 minutes. The Central Asian team missed a number of chances to add to the lead and was punished in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. Khalifa Al-Hammadi headed home for the 2019 semifinalists to take the game into extra time and then penalties.

Rustam Yatimov saved from Caio Canedo, leaving Alisher Shukurov to fire home the winning penalty and book a quarterfinal spot against either Iraq or Jordan.