Home>Sports>Soccer
  • Soccer

Aomori Yamada Wins All Japan High School Soccer Tournament

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Aomori Yamada High School’s Kenta Fukushima, second from right, scores the first goal for his team against Omi High School at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:51 JST, January 8, 2024

Aomori Yamada High School won the All Japan High School Soccer Tournament at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday, defeating Omi High School from Shiga Prefecture 3-1 in the final round.

This is Aomori Yamada’s fourth championship win, with the others being in 2016, 2018, and 2021.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING