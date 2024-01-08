Aomori Yamada Wins All Japan High School Soccer Tournament

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Aomori Yamada High School’s Kenta Fukushima, second from right, scores the first goal for his team against Omi High School at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday.

Aomori Yamada High School won the All Japan High School Soccer Tournament at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday, defeating Omi High School from Shiga Prefecture 3-1 in the final round.

This is Aomori Yamada’s fourth championship win, with the others being in 2016, 2018, and 2021.