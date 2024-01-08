- Soccer
Aomori Yamada Wins All Japan High School Soccer Tournament
16:51 JST, January 8, 2024
Aomori Yamada High School won the All Japan High School Soccer Tournament at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday, defeating Omi High School from Shiga Prefecture 3-1 in the final round.
This is Aomori Yamada’s fourth championship win, with the others being in 2016, 2018, and 2021.
