- Soccer
J.League to Start New Season in August from 2026
15:31 JST, December 20, 2023
Starting from the 2026-27 season, the J.League will kick off its season around the first week of August to put it in alignment with the major European leagues, Japan’s top professional league decided on Tuesday.
“We’ve been discussing changes we can make to the league so we can compete globally,” J.League Chairman Yoshikazu Nonomura said at a press conference that day.
“Each club has its own particular circumstances and regional characteristics, but we’re now united on what should be done for Japanese soccer and the J.League.”
The shift in the start to an August-May schedule was unanimously decided at the league’s board of directors meeting in Tokyo earlier Tuesday. According to the league, the 2024 and 2025 seasons will follow the current schedule of starting in late February and finishing in December.
The league will consider the format of domestic tournaments during the half-year or so of the transitional period leading up to the summer of 2026.
Under the new schedule, a winter break will be implemented for about two months from mid-December.
The J.League indicated it will set up a ¥10 billion fund to compensate clubs for expenses incurred due to the revamped schedule, such as making fields playable in snowy regions during the winter.
The league plans to consult with the Japan Football Association and other organizations with regard to the preparing necessary facilities.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
The Sumo Scene / Top-ranked Referee Shikimori Inosuke Also Earns Elite Status in Name
-
Shohei Ohtani to Sign $700 Million Deal with Los Angeles Dodgers, Smashing Records
-
Kirishima Captures 2nd Title with Victory at Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament
-
Japan’s League One Rugby Interpreter Aims to Pass Along Charm of Import Players
-
Shohei Ohtani Agrees to Record $700 Million, 10-year Contract with Dodgers
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Keidanren to Discuss Pros and Cons of Weak Yen; Business Lobby Traditionally Favored Weaker Currency
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland