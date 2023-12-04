- SOCCER
Japan Beats Brazil 2-0 in Women’s Soccer Friendly in Sao Paulo
13:41 JST, December 4, 2023
SAO PAULO (AP) — Japan’s women’s soccer national team beat Brazil 2-0 on Sunday in a friendly both teams are using as preparation for the Paris Olympics next year.
Moeka Minami scored the first goal for Japan in the 17th minute at the Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo. She took a clear shot from inside the penalty box, which also deflected off a Brazilian defender before going in.
Mina Tanaka added the second two minutes later after a counter-attack. Goalkeeper Leticia failed at stopping the Japanese player’s shot from long distance to the disappointment of 13,000 fans enduring the morning heat in Sao Paulo.
On Friday, Brazil topped Japan 4-3 with a last-minute goal by 19-year-old Priscila.
After the two friendlies against Japan, Brazil will play Nicaragua on Wednesday in the Sao Paulo countryside city of Araraquara.
