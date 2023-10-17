Home>SPORTS>SOCCER
  • SOCCER

Japan National Soccer Team Beats Tunisia 2-0


The Japan News

21:07 JST, October 17, 2023

Japan’s national soccer team beat Tunisia 2-0 in the Kirin Challenge Cup 2023 in Noevir Stadium Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING