- SOCCER
De Zerbi’s Double Substitution Leads Brighton to 3-1 Win over Bournemouth with Kaoru Mitoma Brace
11:15 JST, September 25, 2023
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Roberto De Zerbi’s inspired double substitution helped Brighton come from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Seagulls trailed to Dominic Solanke’s opportunist strike but went in level at the interval thanks to Milos Kerkez’s own-goal.
Brighton coach De Zerbi, who had made nine changes to his starting lineup from Thursday’s Europe League defeat by AEK Athens, sent on Ansu Fati and Kaoru Mitoma at halftime.
And the pair had an instant impact, combining for an exquisite goal just 15 seconds into the second half, with Mitoma applying the finishing touch.
Japan winger Mitoma then wrapped up the victory with a late header to leave the Cherries still winless from their first six league matches.
High-flying Brighton is third — three points behind leader Manchester City — with five wins in six games.
