- SOCCER
Iniesta Bids Emotional Farewell to Kobe Fans after Final Match
12:56 JST, July 2, 2023
KOBE — Spanish superstar Andres Iniesta played his final game for Vissel Kobe on Saturday night, then bid an emotional farewell to the season-high crowd of 27,630 at Noevir Stadium Kobe.
“I don’t like the word ‘goodbye,’” Iniesta told the crowd in a post-match ceremony. “Let’s meet again, those are the words to leave by.”
The 39-year-old Iniesta, who led the Kansai club to its major title when it won the Emperor’s Cup in 2019, was in the starting lineup for the match against Hokkaido Consadole, which ended in a 1-1 draw. It was his first start in a first-division match since August last year.
At the post-match ceremony, Iniesta, a key member of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning team, was presented with a bouquet from his family as he brought his five-year stint in Kobe to an end.
“I left my home, and while one is far away, normally they do not have the feeling of being at home. But we were able to feel that here,” a tearful Iniesta said.
With his five children looking on, Iniesta helped launch several attacks on the Consadole goal, but was not on the field when Matheus Thuler scored the equalizer in the 85th minute. Iniesta came off for a substitute in the 57th minute to a standing ovation and thunderous applause from the crowd.
After the match, Iniesta went into the stands behind the goal and exchanged hugs with Vissel fans.
“You provide the motivation for the team,” Iniesta said. “Without your strength, the team can not move forward.”
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kato Strikes Back with Mixed Doubles Title at French Open
-
Sumo Yokozuna Terunofuji Holds Wedding Reception in Tokyo 2 Years After Ceremony
-
Shohei Ohtani Homers, Trout Comes Up Big in Angels’ 7-4 Win over Cubs
-
Statue of Former Head Coach of Japanese National Soccer Team Ivica Osim Unveiled in Chiba City
-
Ohtani Gets the Win, Ties for the MLB HR Lead as the Angels Beat the Rangers 5-3
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72