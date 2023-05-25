- SOCCER
Former Spain Midfielder Andres Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe
14:52 JST, May 25, 2023
Spanish soccer star Andres Iniesta will leave Vissel Kobe in the summer, the J.League team announced Thursday.
His final game will be the July 1 matchup against Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.
“I had imagined that my retirement would happen here, but things sometimes don’t go as you hope,” Iniesta, 39, said at a press conference in Kobe. “I have the desire to continue my time on the pitch.”
He also voiced his intentions to seek a new club.
“Coming to Kobe was one of the best decisions of my life. I want to move forward in supporting the club in a different style and angle,” Iniesta said.
Iniesta has seen his playing time reduced this season with Kobe in the final year of his contract.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
-
Hideki Matsui Returns to Tokyo Dome, Wearing Old Uniform No. 55
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits 162-foot High Home Run, Angels Beat Brewers 3-0
-
Ice Dancing Duo of Daisuke Takahashi, Kana Muramoto Announces Retirement
-
Ice Dancing Pair Daisuke Takahashi, Kana Muramoto Had Different Reasons for Retiring
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo