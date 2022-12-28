Hajime Moriyasu to remain as Samurai blue coach

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hajime Moriyasu

Hajime Moriyasu, who led the national soccer team to two consecutive top-16 finishes at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, will continue to serve as coach, the Japan Football Association decided Wednesday.

Moriyasu, 54, will become the first national team coach to continue after a World Cup since 1998, when Japan made its first appearance at a World Cup. The association will hold a press conference Wednesday evening to announce the plan.