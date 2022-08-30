Japan national soccer team unveils new uniforms

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: The new national soccer team uniform for away matches, home matches and goalkeepers are seen in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

Japan’s national soccer team has a new set of uniforms.

The new designs were revealed Monday, ahead of the World Cup in Qatar that kicks off in November. The stylish strips will get their first outing on Sept. 23, in a friendly match against the United States in Germany.

The uniforms’ designs were partly based on the art of origami paper folding, in hopes of inspiring victory and joy. The blue home shirt features origami-like motifs, while black shorts have been adopted for the away kit for the first time.

Real Sociedad striker Takefusa Kubo, 21, participated in the unveiling event remotely from Spain.

“They’re flashy and innovative, so I think they’re easy to remember,” Kubo said. “Until now, I’ve only watched World Cup matches as a spectator. [But if I get selected for the national team], I’d love to be in a position to fascinate people.”