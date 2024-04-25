Japan’s Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Adorned in Ukiyo-e; New Costumes Feature Hokusai’s Famous Wave

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Members of Japan’s rhythmic gymnastics team perform in Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan’s rhythmic gymnastics team wore new uniforms at a pep rally in Tokyo on Thursday, with Hokusai Katsushika’s famous ukiyo-e work “Under the Wave off Kanagawa” on the back.

The rally was held ahead of the Japan team’s participation in the Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships, which start on May 2 in Uzbekistan. The Asia tournament also serves as a qualifier for the Paris Olympics.

“Under the Wave off Kanagawa” is part of Hokusai’s series “36 Views of Mt. Fuji.” The team performed a new program, demonstrating their readiness for the competition.

“I’ll never give up. I want to capture [a ticket to the Paris Olympics],” said team captain Ayuka Suzuki.