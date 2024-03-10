Honami Maeda Earns Japan Spot in Women’s Marathon at Paris Games; Yuka Ando Wins Nagoya Marathon but Fails to Reach Standard

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Honami Maeda speaks in Okayama on Jan. 31.

Honami Maeda effectively secured the third seat in Japan’s women’s marathon team for the Paris Olympics to be held this summer. This came after Yuka Ando, who won Sunday’s Nagoya Women’s Marathon, failed to break Maeda’s Japan record of 2:18:59 marked at the Osaka Women’s Marathon in January.

At the Nagoya Women’s Marathon, Ando renewed her personal best and recorded 2:21:18, ranking eighth on Japan’s records.