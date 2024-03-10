Home>Sports>Other Sports

Honami Maeda Earns Japan Spot in Women’s Marathon at Paris Games; Yuka Ando Wins Nagoya Marathon but Fails to Reach Standard

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Honami Maeda speaks in Okayama on Jan. 31.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:35 JST, March 10, 2024

Honami Maeda effectively secured the third seat in Japan’s women’s marathon team for the Paris Olympics to be held this summer. This came after Yuka Ando, who won Sunday’s Nagoya Women’s Marathon, failed to break Maeda’s Japan record of 2:18:59 marked at the Osaka Women’s Marathon in January.

At the Nagoya Women’s Marathon, Ando renewed her personal best and recorded 2:21:18, ranking eighth on Japan’s records.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yuka Ando celebrates after winning the Nagoya Women’s Marathon on Sunday.
