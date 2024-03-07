Inka Wada Wins Bronze in Women’s Parallel Slalom Snowboarding; 15-year-old’s 2nd Bronze at Winter Deaflympics

Courtesy of the Japanese Federation of the Deaf

Inka Wada smiles on the podium after winning the bronze medal.

Inka Wada, 15, secured a second bronze medal at the Winter Deaflympics 2024 in Erzurum, Turkey, on Wednesday. The 15-year-old finished third in the women’s parallel slalom snowboarding event.

Wada won her first bronze in the women’s parallel giant slalom snowboarding event on Monday.

Including Wada’s, Japan has obtained four medals so far: One silver and three bronze.

This marks the fourth consecutive day that a Japanese athlete has won a medal.