Kiyoto Hirabayashi of Kokugakuin University Wins Osaka Marathon V; Does Not Break Qualifying Time for Paris Olympics
13:27 JST, February 25, 2024
Kiyoto Hirabayashi, 21, won the Osaka Marathon 2024 men’s race on Sunday in 2 hours 6 minutes 18 seconds.
The 21-year-old Kokugakuin University student marked a Japanese record for a first-time marathoner.
The race also served as a preliminary selection race for the Paris Olympics men’s team, but no one broke the qualifying time of 2:05:50 set by the Japan Association of Athletics Federations as a condition for selection.
