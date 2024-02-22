Japan’s Men, Women Secure Spots in Table Tennis Team Event at Paris Olympics

Reuters

Japan’s Miu Hirano returns a shot to Croatia’s Mateja Jeger during their round-of-16 match at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday.

Japan has qualified for the Paris Olympics in both the men’s and women’s team events in table tennis after both squads advanced Wednesday to the quarterfinals in the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea.

Both teams won their first match of the knockout round 3-0, with the women defeating Croatia and the men ousting Austria to reach the last eight of the championships which is also serving as the qualifying tournament for Paris.

At this point, Japan has also secured two Olympic berths each in both men’s and women’s singles.