- Other Sports
Japan’s Men, Women Secure Spots in Table Tennis Team Event at Paris Olympics
12:54 JST, February 22, 2024
Japan has qualified for the Paris Olympics in both the men’s and women’s team events in table tennis after both squads advanced Wednesday to the quarterfinals in the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea.
Both teams won their first match of the knockout round 3-0, with the women defeating Croatia and the men ousting Austria to reach the last eight of the championships which is also serving as the qualifying tournament for Paris.
At this point, Japan has also secured two Olympic berths each in both men’s and women’s singles.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo: Former Ozeki Tochinoshin Retires with Ceremonial Snip of His Top-knot
-
Kotonowaka Takes on First Duty as Ozeki in Setsubun Ceremony; Event Took Place at Tsubaki Shrine in Mie Prefecture
-
Criminal Complaints Filed by Japan Soccer Player Junya Ito, 2 Women
-
Terunofuji Captures 9th Title With Win in New Year Tourney Playoff
-
Japan’s Rei Sakamoto Wins Australian Open Junior Boys’ Final
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
- Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
- Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks