Daiya Seto Medals in 7th Straight World Aquatics Championships
14:57 JST, February 19, 2024
DOHA — Daiya Seto won a medal at a seventh straight World Aquatics Championships when the Japanese veteran finished third in the men’s 400-meter individual medley in Doha on Sunday, the final day of the meet.
Seto clocked 4 minutes 12.51 seconds to win the bronze, the 10th world medal of a career that includes four golds. It was Japan’s second swimming medal of the championships after Tomoru Honda won the men’s 200 butterfly.
The 29-year-old Seto looked like he was going to repeat his fourth-place finish from the 200 medley when he passed American Carson Foster in the final 50 meters to snatch the bronze. New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt won the race in 4:09.72.
Seto had set a sub-4:09 target and did not expect his effort to be good enough to win a medal. “I’m surprised,” he said. “I’m like, ‘With that time?’”
Seto, a bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will now return to his training base in Australia and prepare for Japan’s Olympic trials in March.
