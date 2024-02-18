- Other Sports
Miho Takagi Wins 1,000 Meters for 1st Individual World Title
12:03 JST, February 18, 2024
CALGARY, Canada — Speed skater Miho Takagi finished in 1 minute 12.83 seconds to win the women’s 1,000 meters at the world single-distance championships in Calgary, Canada, on Saturday. She earned her first individual title at the event.
