Miho Takagi Wins 1,000 Meters for 1st Individual World Title

Yu Hirasawa /The Yomiuri Shimbun
Miho Takagi skates in Calgary.

By Yu Hirasawa / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

12:03 JST, February 18, 2024

CALGARY, Canada — Speed skater Miho Takagi finished in 1 minute 12.83 seconds to win the women’s 1,000 meters at the world single-distance championships in Calgary, Canada, on Saturday. She earned her first individual title at the event.

