Patrick Mahomes Rallies the Chiefs to Second Straight Super Bowl Title, 25-22 over 49ers in Overtime, with Pop Star Taylor Swift Watching Boyfriend Kelce from a Suite

AP Photo/George Walker IV

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with 3 seconds left in overtime, and the Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, becoming the first repeat Super Bowl champs in 19 years and ninth overall.

With pop star Taylor Swift watching boyfriend Kelce from a suite, the Chiefs captured their third title in five years and firmly established themselves as a dynasty.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce yells after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

The NFL’s first Super Bowl in Las Vegas was a sloppy, mistake-filled affair that was mostly boring until the back-and-forth fourth quarter and OT. It was the second of 58 Super Bowls to go to overtime.

The Chiefs trailed 22-19 after Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, but Mahomes rallied the Chiefs, completing another impressive comeback in a rematch of a Super Bowl four years ago.

Mahomes ran 8 yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the Chiefs’ chances alive and then scrambled 19 yards to set up the winning score.

After he connected with a wide-open Hardman, the Chiefs ran on the field as red-and-yellow confetti fell on the turf.