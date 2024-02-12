Super Bowl: Alicia Keys, H.E.R. Join Usher for Halftime Show; Taylor Swift Chugs a Drink, Draws Big Applause

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alicia Keys joined Usher as a surprise guest during his halftime show, singing her “If I Ain’t Got You” while standing at a midfield piano that looked like a red hunk of abstract sculpture.

She then stood up and entangled with Usher as they sang their duet “My Boo,” with her dressed in sparkling red and in contrast with his sparkling white. The singer shed his shirt soon after.

Usher was also joined by a marching band on the field as he raced through both dance and slow jams including “U Don’t Have to Call.”

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Alicia Keys, left, and Usher perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Usher opens halftime show in Vegas style

Usher has kicked off his halftime show in Vegas style – surrounded by a field full of showgirls and other showy dancers, he shed an extravagant feather cape as he stepped from a stage onto the field while singing his 2004 hit “Caught.”

It’s the first song in a medley of many from the R&B star as he tries to squeeze highlights from a 30-year career into 13 minutes.

Taylor Swift chugs a drink, draws big applause

There has been plenty of Taylor Swift on the big screens of Allegiant Stadium, and during the last timeout, cameras caught her in a race to chug what appeared to be a beer in her suite.

AP Photo/David Becker

Ice Spice, from left, Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively react during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Swift was the first to finish, and she triumphantly slammed the cup down as the video cut away to other fans. But not before an appreciative roar rippled through the stadium.

If only the Chiefs were able to move the ball as successfully as she downed her drink. Their offense has gone nowhere in the first half of their Super Bowl showdown with the 49ers.

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Taylor Swift, center, watches the field before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.