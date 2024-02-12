- Other Sports
Super Bowl: Alicia Keys, H.E.R. Join Usher for Halftime Show; Taylor Swift Chugs a Drink, Draws Big Applause
11:18 JST, February 12, 2024
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alicia Keys joined Usher as a surprise guest during his halftime show, singing her “If I Ain’t Got You” while standing at a midfield piano that looked like a red hunk of abstract sculpture.
She then stood up and entangled with Usher as they sang their duet “My Boo,” with her dressed in sparkling red and in contrast with his sparkling white. The singer shed his shirt soon after.
Usher was also joined by a marching band on the field as he raced through both dance and slow jams including “U Don’t Have to Call.”
Usher opens halftime show in Vegas style
Usher has kicked off his halftime show in Vegas style – surrounded by a field full of showgirls and other showy dancers, he shed an extravagant feather cape as he stepped from a stage onto the field while singing his 2004 hit “Caught.”
It’s the first song in a medley of many from the R&B star as he tries to squeeze highlights from a 30-year career into 13 minutes.
Taylor Swift chugs a drink, draws big applause
There has been plenty of Taylor Swift on the big screens of Allegiant Stadium, and during the last timeout, cameras caught her in a race to chug what appeared to be a beer in her suite.
Swift was the first to finish, and she triumphantly slammed the cup down as the video cut away to other fans. But not before an appreciative roar rippled through the stadium.
If only the Chiefs were able to move the ball as successfully as she downed her drink. Their offense has gone nowhere in the first half of their Super Bowl showdown with the 49ers.
