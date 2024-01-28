Record-Breaking Run

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Honami Maeda crosses the finish line at the Osaka Women’s Marathon on Sunday, breaking the Japan record for the first time in 19 years. The Tokyo Olympian finished in 2 hours 18 minutes 59 seconds, second behind Ethiopian Workenesh Edesa’s 2:18:51. Maeda was also faster than the 2:21:41 qualification standard needed to put her in position for a trip to the Olympics, set take place in Paris this year. The previous national record was Mizuki Noguchi’s 2:19:12, which she ran in Berlin in 2005.