- Other Sports
Ryoyu Kobayashi Leaps to 1st World Cup Win of Season
13:32 JST, January 15, 2024
Ryoyu Kobayashi followed up his overall victory at ski jumping’s prestigious Four Hills Tournament by capturing his first World Cup title of the season with a dramatic victory Sunday on the large hill in Wisla, Poland.
Kobayashi was fifth after the first round with a jump of 131.0 meters before uncorking a massive leap of 139.5 on his second attempt to finish with 269.4 points, 5.1 ahead of Austria’s Stefan Kraft in the 13th meet of the season. Germany’s Andreas Wellinger was third, 7.0 points behind Kobayashi.
It was the Japanese star’s 31st career title and came a week after he won the Four Hills for the third time, in which he finished second in all four meets held between Dec. 28 and Jan. 6.
Kraft’s second place was the 108th podium finish of his career, tying him for most on the all-time list with retired great Janne Ahonen, according to the FIS website.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Aoyama Gakuin marches to 7th overall title / Speeds to record win in annual Hakone ekiden (Update 1)
-
Photoscape / Birth of a New Baseball Stadium in the Tokyo Hills
-
J.League to Start New Season in August from 2026
-
Dodgers’ Big-Money Acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Time to Stop Idolizing Others
-
Ozeki Kirishima Determined to Earn Promotion to Yokozuna on 1st Try
JN ACCESS RANKING
- U.S. TV Commercials to Promote Japan Scallops
- BOJ Governor Ueda Sees Need to Look at More Price Data
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities