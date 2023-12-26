Home>Sports>Other Sports
Boxing Star Inoue Unites Super Bantamweight World Titles

AP Photo / Hiro Komae
Naoya Inoue celebrates after beating Marlon Tapales in the tenth round of a match for the unified WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super bantamweight world titles in Tokyo, Tuesday.

21:01 JST, December 26, 2023

Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue defeated the Philippine’s Marlon Tapales in Tokyo on Tuesday to unite the four world titles at super bantamweight. He has become only the second boxer in history to hold all four world titles in two different weight divisions.

