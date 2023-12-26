- Other Sports
Boxing Star Inoue Unites Super Bantamweight World Titles
21:01 JST, December 26, 2023
Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue defeated the Philippine’s Marlon Tapales in Tokyo on Tuesday to unite the four world titles at super bantamweight. He has become only the second boxer in history to hold all four world titles in two different weight divisions.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
The Sumo Scene / Top-ranked Referee Shikimori Inosuke Also Earns Elite Status in Name
-
Shohei Ohtani to Sign $700 Million Deal with Los Angeles Dodgers, Smashing Records
-
Shohei Ohtani Agrees to Record $700 Million, 10-year Contract with Dodgers
-
Japan’s League One Rugby Interpreter Aims to Pass Along Charm of Import Players
-
Eddie Jones, Who Led Japan Rugby Team to Victory over South Africa, to Coach Blossoms Again
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic