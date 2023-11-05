Komazawa Wins 4th Consecutive All Japan University Men’s Ekiden

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takuma Yamakawa of Komazawa University crosses the finish line to win the team’s fourth consecutive All Japan University Men’s Ekiden on Sunday in Ise, Mie Prefecture.

ISE, Mie — Komazawa University on Sunday won the All Japan University Men’s Ekiden for the fourth consecutive year, notching its record 16th title in the event.

Preliminary times had Komazawa clocking 5 hours 8 minutes 59 seconds in the eight-leg road relay that covers 106.8 kilometers from Atsuta Jingu shrine in Nagoya to Ise Jingu Grand Shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture.

Senior Yushin Akatsu of Komazawa took the lead in the first leg, and sophomore Keita Sato added to the advantage, posting a new second-leg record. The team led the rest of the race.

Komazawa also won the Izumo All Japan University Ekiden in October. Now that only the Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden is left to compete, Komazawa is on track to become the first school in history to win a university ekiden Triple Crown in consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Aoyama Gakuin University was second on Sunday, 3:34 off the pace, followed by Kokugakuin University, 3:39 back.