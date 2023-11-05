- OTHER SPORTS
Chinese Blogger Spreads Appeal of Hakone Ekiden Running Relay Race
21:09 JST, November 5, 2023
BEIJING — An event to promote the Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden was held at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing on Saturday ahead of the 100th edition of the annual running relay race in January.
Hu Zesheng, a 35-year-old Chinese blogger who is a fan of the race, came up with the idea of the event, which was then jointly held by the Japanese Embassy and other organizations. Hu became enthusiastic about the Hakone Ekiden after watching a video of it about eight years ago, and he visited Japan to watch on the roadside the preliminary round for next year’s race this October.
“I share the sense of togetherness,” he said.
Hu is now aiming for an event in which Japanese and Chinese people can mingle through an ekiden race.
At the event on Saturday, Hu introduced the history of the Hakone Ekiden using video clips. Such relay races are not widely known in China, but he told participants, “We need an ekiden.”
“I thought it was wonderful that young people devoted themselves to ekiden,” said Kui Jun, a 36-year-old online media editor who attended the event.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan National Soccer Team Beats Tunisia 2-0
-
Sapporo’s Bid to Host Winter Games in 2034 Short-Lived; Double Allocaton 2030, 2034 Host Cities to be Decided
-
Japan Series Tied at One Game All as Orix Buffaloes Shut Out Hanshin Tigers
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Japan Series for First Time in 38 Years, Beating Orix Buffaloes in Game 7
-
The Sumo Scene / Strong Work Ethic Put Atamifuji on Cusp of Title at Recent Tournament
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September