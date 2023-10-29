Asian Para Games Wrap Up 7 Days of Competition; Japan Athletes Secure 150 Medals, Second Only to Host China

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The closing ceremony of the Asian Para Games is held in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

HANGZHOU, China — The Asian Para Games have concluded seven days of fierce competition with the closing ceremony in Hangzhou, China.

Athletes from 44 countries and regions competed in 22 events. The Japanese team secured 150 medals — 42 gold, 49 silver and 59 bronze medals. Japan was second only to China, which won 521 medals, in the medal count by country and region.

The next Asian Para Games in 2026 will be cohosted by Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, with the prefecture as the main venue.