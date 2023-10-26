Naoya Inoue Sets Up Fight for 2nd Undisputed Crown

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Naoya Inoue

YOKOHAMA (AFP-Jiji) — Japan’s Naoya Inoue announced Wednesday that he will attempt to become an undisputed world champion in a second weight division by fighting Marlon Tapales in December when all four super-bantamweight belts will be at stake.

Last year, the boxer known as “Monster” became the first undisputed bantamweight world champion in half a century, before vacating his belts to move up to super-bantamweight.

He beat American Stephen Fulton in his first fight at the new weight to claim the WBC and WBO titles in July, and he will try to complete the set in Tokyo on Dec. 26 against the IBF and WBA champion Tapales, from the Philippines.

The 30-year-old Inoue has a perfect 25-0 record with 22 KOs. Tapales, 31, is 37-3 with 19 KOs.