- OTHER SPORTS
Japan’s Hashimoto Wins Third Gold in High Bar at Gymnastics Worlds
12:31 JST, October 9, 2023
Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto won his third title at the world gymnastics championships on Sunday, taking gold in the high bar after also winning the team and all-around crowns in Antwerp.
Olympic champion Hashimoto scored 15.233 points to take the title ahead of Croatia’s Tin Srbic (14.700) with China’s Su Weide (14.500) taking bronze in the final event of the competition.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in 18 Years
-
North Korean Soccer Players Clash with Referee After Losing to Japan
-
Takakeisho Captures 4th Emperor’s Cup at Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Hanshin Tigers Fans Savor Long-Desired ‘You Know What’ After 18 Years of Waiting
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- Japan Corporate Mood Sours on Fears of China-led Global Downtown