Japan’s Hashimoto Wins Third Gold in High Bar at Gymnastics Worlds

REUTERS/Yves Herman

Gymnastics – 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium – October 8, 2023 Gold medallist Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning the horizontal bar during the men’s apparatus finals

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto won his third title at the world gymnastics championships on Sunday, taking gold in the high bar after also winning the team and all-around crowns in Antwerp.

Olympic champion Hashimoto scored 15.233 points to take the title ahead of Croatia’s Tin Srbic (14.700) with China’s Su Weide (14.500) taking bronze in the final event of the competition.