- OTHER SPORTS
Hina Hayata Gets Silver in Women’s Singles Table Tennis at Asian Games, 1st Japanese to Make Final in 2
16:35 JST, October 2, 2023
HANGZHOU, China — Japan’s Hina Hayata got past one powerful Chinese, but could not find a way past another one from the table tennis powerhouse.
Hayata capped an impressive performance at the Asian Games by taking home the silver medal in women’s singles, pushing world No. 1 China’s Sun Yingsha all way to the end before losing 4-1 in the final on Sunday in Hangzhou, China.
Earlier in the semifinals, Hayata posted an inspired 4-3 victory over world No. 4 Wang Yidi, making her the first Japanese to make the women’s singles final at the Asian Games since Chire Koyama did it at the 1994 Hiroshima Games.
During the final, the packed partisan crowd loudly supported Sun with the high-decibel Chinese chant of “Jiayou!” (Go for it!). Down 8-6 in the fifth game, Hayata set up points with her serve, but her hard returns failed to find the mark and Sun finished up the match by taking the game 11-7.
The semifinal with Wang was a rematch of their meeting at the World Championships in May, which Hayata also won in full sets. On Sunday, Hayata survived a match point this time and won a heated contest that lasted 1 hour 21 minutes.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in 18 Years
-
Takakeisho Captures 4th Emperor’s Cup at Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Hanshin Tigers Fans Savor Long-Desired ‘You Know What’ After 18 Years of Waiting
-
2023 Asian Games: Japan Falls to China in Women’s Team Table Tennis Final
-
Tsunoda Wins Women’s 48-Kilogram Judo Gold at Asian Games, Defeats Kazakhstan Opponent for Japan’s 1st Title at Event
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July