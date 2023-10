Teenage Table Tennis Players Secure 3-1 Victory over Chinese No. 1 and No. 3

Jiji Press

Miwa Harimoto, right, and Miyuu Kihara are seen playing in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

HANGZHOU, China — Two teenage table tennis players secured a surprising 3-1 victory over the world Nos. 1 and 3 Chinese pair during the women’s doubles at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

Miwa Harimoto, 15, and Miyuu Kihara, 19, defeated Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu in the quarterfinals.