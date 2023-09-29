Fujii, Murayama Claim Bronze Medals in 20-km Race Walk at Asian Games

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yutaro Murayama holds the Japanese flag after securing bronze in the men’s 20-kilometer race walk in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.

HANGZHOU, China — Nanako Fujii and Yutaro Murayama of Japan both took home bronze medals in the 20-kilometer race walk at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.

Fujii finished the women’s race in 1:33:49 and Murayama finished the men’s race in 1:24:41.

Yukiko Umeno came in fourth in the women’s and Tomohiro Noda finished fourth in the men’s race. Chinese athletes took gold and silver in both the women’s and men’s races.

Nanako Fujii and Yukiko Umeno compete during the women’s 20-kilometer race walk in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.