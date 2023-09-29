- OTHER SPORTS
Fujii, Murayama Claim Bronze Medals in 20-km Race Walk at Asian Games
12:07 JST, September 29, 2023
HANGZHOU, China — Nanako Fujii and Yutaro Murayama of Japan both took home bronze medals in the 20-kilometer race walk at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.
Fujii finished the women’s race in 1:33:49 and Murayama finished the men’s race in 1:24:41.
Yukiko Umeno came in fourth in the women’s and Tomohiro Noda finished fourth in the men’s race. Chinese athletes took gold and silver in both the women’s and men’s races.
