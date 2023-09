2023 Asian Games: Japan Falls to China in Women’s Team Table Tennis Final

Reuters

Members of Japan’s women’s table tennis team hold their silver medals during the award ceremony in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday.

HANGZHOU, China — Japan lost 3-0 to China in the women’s team table tennis final of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday, picking up its first silver medal in the event since the 2014 Incheon Games in South Korea.

Hina Hayata lost 1-3 to Sun Yingsha, Miu Hirano lost 2-3 to Chen Meng, and Miwa Harimoto lost 1-3 to Wang Manyu.