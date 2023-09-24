- OTHER SPORTS
Tsunoda Wins Women’s 48-Kilogram Judo Gold at Asian Games, Defeats Kazakhstan Opponent for Japan’s 1st Title at Event
19:05 JST, September 24, 2023
Japan’s Natsumi Tsunoda competes against Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan, winning the gold medal in the women’s 48-kilogram class in judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday. This was Japan’s first gold medal at the current Games, which opened on Saturday.
