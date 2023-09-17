Teraji, 3 Others Have no Trouble Making Weight Ahead of Title Bouts

The Yomiuri Shimbun

WBA and WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji, right, and South African challenger Hekkie Budler pause for a moment after Sunday’s weigh-in in Tokyo, a day ahead of their title bout.

Double-title holder Kenshiro Teraji and three other fighters weighed in at or under the limit at a Tokyo hotel on Sunday, a day ahead of their championship bouts at Ariake Arena.

Teraji, the belt holder in the light flyweight division in both the WBA and WBC, weighed in at 48.6 kilograms. He is set to take on Hekkie Budler, the South African challenger who once held titles in two divisions. Budler checked in at 48.8 kilograms.

Meanwhile in the super flyweight division, title holder Junto Nakatani checked in right at 52 kilograms before he puts his WBO crown on the line against Argi Cortes of Mexico.

Cortes, the No. 6-ranked challenger, weighed in at 51.9 kilograms.