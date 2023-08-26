- OTHER SPORTS
Kitaguchi Wins Women’s Javelin Throw at World Athletics Championships
9:24 JST, August 26, 2023
Haruka Kitaguchi wins her first gold medal in the women’s javelin throw with a mark of 66.73 meters at World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Friday. This is the first gold medal for a Japanese woman in field throwing events at both the Olympics and the World Championships.
