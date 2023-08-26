Home>SPORTS>OTHER SPORTS
Kitaguchi Wins Women’s Javelin Throw at World Athletics Championships

AP
Haruka Kitaguchi, of Japan, reacts after an attempt in the Women’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:24 JST, August 26, 2023

Haruka Kitaguchi wins her first gold medal in the women’s javelin throw with a mark of 66.73 meters at World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Friday. This is the first gold medal for a Japanese woman in field throwing events at both the Olympics and the World Championships.

