Sani Brown Finishes 6th at World Athletics Men’s 100m
11:45 JST, August 21, 2023
Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown finished sixth with 10.04 in no wind at the final of the men’s 100 meters at World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday. Sani Brown surpassed his seventh-place finish when he became the first Japanese in history to reach the final of a World Athletics Championships in Ore., U.S., last year.
In Sunday’s final, Noah Lyles of U.S. won in 9.83.
