Sani Brown Finishes 6th at World Athletics Men’s 100m

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, left, runs at the men’s 100 meters final at World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday. Noah Lyles is seen at the right.

Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown finished sixth with 10.04 in no wind at the final of the men’s 100 meters at World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday. Sani Brown surpassed his seventh-place finish when he became the first Japanese in history to reach the final of a World Athletics Championships in Ore., U.S., last year.

In Sunday’s final, Noah Lyles of U.S. won in 9.83.