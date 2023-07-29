- OTHER SPORTS
Ikee Finishes 7th in Women’s 50 Fly at Fukuoka Worlds
20:25 JST, July 29, 2023
Rikako Ikee, who survived a battle with leukemia to return to competitive swimming, finished seventh in the women’s 50-meter butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday in Fukuoka.
Ikee clocked 25.78 seconds to finish nearly a second behind Sarah Sjoestrom, who won her fifth straight gold in the event in 24.77.
The 23-year-old Ikee was competing at the world championships for the first time since 2017. She qualified for Japan’s team in four individual events, but only made the final in the 50 butterfly in her bid for a first global medal.
Her amazing comeback from the illness was an inspiration to sports fans around the world, and included making the Japanese team to the Tokyo Olympics, although only as a member of relay teams.
Japan has won two swimming medals in the meet. Daiya Seto won a bronze in the men’s 400 individual medley, and Tomoru Honda placed third in the men’s 200 butterfly.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits 32nd Homer of Season; Dodgers Rout Angels 10-5
-
Para-athletes Hone Skills in Mixed-ability Competitions Following Tokyo Games
-
Shohei Ohtani Homers in 9th Inning, Angels Win 13-12 in 10th on Astros Error
-
(Update1) Japan’s 17-Year-Old Tokito Oda Wins Wimbledon Wheelchair Finals
-
NHK to Broadcast All Nadeshiko Games
JN ACCESS RANKING