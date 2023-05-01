- OTHER SPORTS
Kasumi Ishikawa, Three-Time Olympic Table Tennis Medalist, Announces Retirement
12:38 JST, May 1, 2023
Table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa, who medaled in the women’s team event at the three consecutive Olympics including a silver at the Tokyo Games in 2021, announced her retirement on Monday.
“For a long time, I have been able to compete at the top level of the world and am happy to make many of my dreams come true,” the 30-year-old Ishikawa wrote on her official website.
Ishikawa, a five-time national singles champion, won a silver medal at London Games in 2012, followed by a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
