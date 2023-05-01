Kasumi Ishikawa, Three-Time Olympic Table Tennis Medalist, Announces Retirement

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ishikawa, center, holds up her silver medal from the women’s team event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa, who medaled in the women’s team event at the three consecutive Olympics including a silver at the Tokyo Games in 2021, announced her retirement on Monday.

“For a long time, I have been able to compete at the top level of the world and am happy to make many of my dreams come true,” the 30-year-old Ishikawa wrote on her official website.

Ishikawa, a five-time national singles champion, won a silver medal at London Games in 2012, followed by a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.