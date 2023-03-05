Gelmisa Leads Dramatic Ethiopian Sweep in Tokyo Marathon

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ichitaka Yamashita leads the pack in the Tokyo Marathon at it passes by the Ginza Mitsukoshi department store in Chuo Ward on Sunday.

Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa won a dramatic sprint to the finish with compatriot Mohamed Esa for a thrilling victory in the men’s race of the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

Gelmisa crossed the finish line in 2 hours 5 minutes 22 seconds, the same time posted by Esa in second. Ethiopia’s Tsegaye Getachew finished third, three seconds back, to complete a sweep by the African nation.

The field in the Tokyo Marathon get started in front of the Tokyo metropolitan government building in Shinjuku Ward on Sunday.

Ichitaka Yamashita was the top finisher among the Japanese contingent by placing seventh in 2:05:51 on the course that started at the Tokyo metropolitan government building and ended in front of Tokyo Station.

Kenya Sonota finished eighth in 2:05:59, while former Japan record-holder Suguru Osako had to settle for ninth place in 2:06:13.

In the women’s race, Rosemary Wanjiru of Kenya won by nearly half a minute in 2:16:28 to move into sixth place on the all-time list. The 28-year-old Wanjiru went to high school in Japan.

Three-time Osaka champion Mizuki Matsuda was Japan’s top finisher, placing sixth in 2:21:44.