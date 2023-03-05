- OTHER SPORTS
Gelmisa Leads Dramatic Ethiopian Sweep in Tokyo Marathon
17:10 JST, March 5, 2023
Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa won a dramatic sprint to the finish with compatriot Mohamed Esa for a thrilling victory in the men’s race of the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.
Gelmisa crossed the finish line in 2 hours 5 minutes 22 seconds, the same time posted by Esa in second. Ethiopia’s Tsegaye Getachew finished third, three seconds back, to complete a sweep by the African nation.
Ichitaka Yamashita was the top finisher among the Japanese contingent by placing seventh in 2:05:51 on the course that started at the Tokyo metropolitan government building and ended in front of Tokyo Station.
Kenya Sonota finished eighth in 2:05:59, while former Japan record-holder Suguru Osako had to settle for ninth place in 2:06:13.
In the women’s race, Rosemary Wanjiru of Kenya won by nearly half a minute in 2:16:28 to move into sixth place on the all-time list. The 28-year-old Wanjiru went to high school in Japan.
Three-time Osaka champion Mizuki Matsuda was Japan’s top finisher, placing sixth in 2:21:44.
