Long-Distance Race Organizers from Around the Globe Meet in Osaka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shinya Yamanaka speaks at a general meeting of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races in Osaka City on Thursday.

Long-distance race organizers from around the world held a general meeting Thursday through Saturday in Osaka City.

To mark the congress of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), Shinya Yamanaka — a keen marathon runner and director emeritus of the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, Kyoto University — delivered a lecture.

“Research finally pays off after a long process that can take five or 10 years,” said Yamanaka, an ambassador for the 2023 Osaka Marathon (co-sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun) that was slated to be held Sunday. It’s just like running a marathon. You learn that hard work never betrays you.”

Attendees also heard a report on the current status of overseas races in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

AIMS works with the World Athletics association to certify world records. This is the second time for an AIMS general meeting to be held in Japan — the first was convened in Tokyo in 1983.