Para-Skiing Competition Connects Japan, Ukraine

Courtesy of the Japan Para-Ski Federation

A commemorative photo of Japanese and Ukrainian para-skiers taken on the final day of the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

A plan is unfolding to invite the national para-ski team of Ukraine, where Russian forces continue to advance, to an international competition to be held in Sapporo in March.

Japanese para-skiers have taken action to support Ukrainian para-skiers, with whom they have competed in past competitions, as those Ukrainians have not been able to return home and have difficulty going abroad for competitions due to the war.

In early March 2022, the Ukrainian national team appeared at the ski venue of the Beijing Winter Paralympics. Koji Watanabe, 62, the manager of the Japanese national team and senior official of the Japan Para-Ski Federation (JPS) responsible for para-Nordic skiing, had an impression that many Ukrainian para-skiers bowed their heads and looked down, showing an expression as if they were praying for something.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began a week before the opening of the Beijing Winter Paralympics. While Ukrainian athletes were put at risk of not being able to join the Paralympics, they left Ukraine and came to China by bus, because all flights were canceled in their country. Those athletes were completely bewildered and confused. Anastasiia Laletina, 20, pulled out of the women’s biathlon race after she learned that her father had been captured and beaten by Russian soldiers.

“Is there anything we can do for them?” thought Ryohei Ariyasu, a visually impaired cross-country skier, 36, as he was impressed by Ukrainian para-athletes competing in a cornered state of mind. However, he did not know what to say to them, so he felt frustrated.

Shigeru Shiina, 58, president of the JPS who watched the Games in Japan after sending off the Japanese national team to Beijing, had the same feelings. He proposed to the Ukrainian national team members that they temporarily evacuate to Japan. However, as he knew that many of them were worried about their families in Ukraine and wanted to go home, he decided to collect donations and send them money for support. In March 2022, Shiina sought donations via JPS and other Facebook accounts and soon raised about ¥9 million through donations.

On March 13, the final day of the Beijing Winter Paralympics, athletes from Japan and Ukraine who had gathered together in Beijing took a commemorative photo all together. While they are rivals in competitions, they are also friends who have met many times in international competitions.

“We will ski together again,” Ariyasu said to Ukrainian skiers and shook hands with them before departing Beijing.

After returning home, the Ukraine national team members stayed at the team’s training facility. Of the money the JPS had raised, about ¥5 million was sent first and used to operate the training facility as a shelter.

Head coach Andriy Nesterenko, 59, said that the athletes were able to keep training while staying with their families at the training facility and that the Japanese national team lent a hand when they needed it the most.

The 2023 Para Nordic Skiing Asian Cup will begin in Sapporo on March 17. The JPS, which cohosts the event with the International Ski Federation, calls the event a “friendly competition with Ukraine as special guest.” The JPS plans to use the remaining ¥4 million in donations to pay travel and accommodation costs for about 20 Ukrainian para-skiers.

“We would like to make the event a success and show to the rest of the world that we are with Ukraine,” Shiina said.