Para-sports Powerlifting Event Held at Tokyo’s Tsukiji Temple

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A powerlifter competes at the Japan 2023 National Para Powerlifting Competition in Tsukiji Honganji temple in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The Japan 2023 National Para Powerlifting Competition was held at Tsukiji Honganji temple in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The unusual combination of para-sports and Buddhism occurred at the temple’s request as it hoped to utilize sports to get people to feel free to visit the temple.

Prior to the start of the competition, a sutra was read at the Second Dendo Kaikan, a multipurpose hall adjacent to the Main Worship Hall. Then, athletes with lower body disabilities lay on a bench and lifted heavy weights.

To liven up the event, music and lights were used when the athletes appeared on the stage, and the audience applauded loudly when powerlifters posted good numbers.

“I never thought that a sports event would be held in a place like this,” said Hideki Odo, 48, the winner in the men’s 80-kilogram category. “I’d be happy to compete [here] again.”