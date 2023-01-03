Komazawa wins Hakone Ekiden, earns running’s Triple Crown in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Hibiki Aogaki of Komazawa University crosses the finish line to win the 99th Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden in Tokyo on Tuesday. Komazawa clocked 10 hours 47 minutes 11 seconds over the two-day, 10-leg prestigious road relay that covers 217.1 kilometers. Chuo University finished second 1:42 behind, while last year’s champion Aoyama Gakuin University was 7:14 behind Komazawa in third place. Komazawa earned the Triple Crown, having also won the Izumo Invitational in October and the All-Japan Collegiate Championship in November.